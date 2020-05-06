Amazon has the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $2,189.92, which means a $209 discount on the Silver version. If you want something more powerful, you can also get the Space Gray with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for $2,622 after a $177 discount.

If you want a new Apple Watch, you can get $50 off the Series 5 40mm version with a Silver or Gold aluminum case for $349. However, if you want a 44mm version of the Apple Watch Series 5, you can only get it in its Gold Aluminum case with a pink sport band version for $379.

You can also choose to get the Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch for $149.95 after a $50 discount. This device usually sells for $199.95, and it comes with a heart rate monitor, sleep, and swim tracking, plus it also comes with Alexa built-in as your smart assistant.

If you want a new pair of wireless earphones, Apple’s Powerbeats 3 can be yours for just $79.99 after a huge $119.96 discount. These usually sell for $199.95, so it may be a great opportunity for anyone who wanted a pair.

Bose SoundSport Free are also a great choice. These wireless earbuds are sweatproof, so you can hit the gym or go for a run without worrying. They usually sell for $199, but right now, you can get them for $139 after a $60 discount.

Last but not least, the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds can be yours for $99.99 after a $50 discount. These wireless earbuds usually sell for $149.99, and they will deliver superior call performance. Plus, a long-lasting battery with charging case included keeps you connected all day. If you don’t like this Gold Beige variant, the Titanium Black version is also going for the same price.