We start today’s deals with the new Apple MacBook Pro. This 13-inch model comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, and four thunderbolt ports for $1,600 after a $199 discount.

We then head to B&H Photo Video, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for $750 after a $500 discount. This device comes 512GB in storage space, and its unlocked in any color variant. However, you may want to hurry for yours, since this deal will only last until August 1 at 11:59 PM EDT.

Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event is still active, meaning that you can find many Apple products on sale, including the Powerbeats Pro for $200 after a $50 discount, the Solo Pro for $230 with $70 off, $100 off the iPhone 11 and more.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re going to love this. The Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars-inspired premium smartwatch is available for $330 after a $70 discount.