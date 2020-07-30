We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with the new Apple MacBook Pro. This 13-inch model comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, and four thunderbolt ports for $1,600 after a $199 discount.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro

We then head to B&H Photo Video, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for $750 after a $500 discount. This device comes 512GB in storage space, and its unlocked in any color variant. However, you may want to hurry for yours, since this deal will only last until August 1 at 11:59 PM EDT.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event is still active, meaning that you can find many Apple products on sale, including the Powerbeats Pro for $200 after a $50 discount, the Solo Pro for $230 with $70 off, $100 off the iPhone 11 and more.

Buy Powerbeats Pro
Buy Beats Solo Pro
Buy iPhone 11
See complete Apple Shopping Event deals

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re going to love this. The Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars-inspired premium smartwatch is available for $330 after a $70 discount.

Buy Garmin Legacy Saga Series, Star Wars
You May Also Like
HUAWEI overtakes Samsung in global smartphone shipments in Q2 2020
It was the first quarter in nine years that a brand other than Apple or Samsung has led the global market.
Instagram rolls out a Personal Fundraiser feature in the US
As of now, the Personal Fundraiser feature is live on Android, but will soon be available on the iOS app as well.
Microsoft’s product chief Panos Panay again teases the Surface Duo in a candid shot
Microsoft Surface Duo will debut in the fall season packing the internal hardware of a 2019 flagship.