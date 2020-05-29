We kick off the weekend with some amazing deals. Let’s head over to B&H Photo Video, where there’s a huge sale on the mid-2019’s Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro. Savings will vary depending on the variant you choose. Still, our best pick is the Space Gray variant that includes a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB in storage, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which is currently selling for $1,499 after a $300 discount.

Buy 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro
View complete MacBook Pro list

Next up, we go to Amazon, where there are several Samsung Galaxy S10 devices on sale. These are factory unlocked phones, which also include a US warranty. You can get the 512GB option for $700 after a $300 discount, or you could go for the same device, with bundled Galaxy Buds for $808, which lets you save $471 from its original price.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 with Galaxy Buds

You can also get a new Acer Spin 15 from Best Buy. This device comes with an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM and a 64GB SSD for $379 after a $70 discount.

Buy Acer Spin 15

Going back to Amazon, we find that the Acer 27” WQHD TN Monitor with AMD Freesync Technology is $80 off, meaning you can get one for just under $300

Buy Acer 27” WQHD TN Monitor

Apple’s Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad is also on sale. You can get this wireless and rechargeable keypad for $130 after a $19 discount.

Buy Apple Magic Keyboard

Last but not least, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is $11.30 off in its Teal Frost variant and $12.53 off in its Spider Lightning color option, meaning you can get one starting at $37.46 and you get free shipping.

Buy PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
