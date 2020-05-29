We kick off the weekend with some amazing deals. Let’s head over to B&H Photo Video, where there’s a huge sale on the mid-2019’s Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro. Savings will vary depending on the variant you choose. Still, our best pick is the Space Gray variant that includes a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB in storage, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which is currently selling for $1,499 after a $300 discount.

Next up, we go to Amazon, where there are several Samsung Galaxy S10 devices on sale. These are factory unlocked phones, which also include a US warranty. You can get the 512GB option for $700 after a $300 discount, or you could go for the same device, with bundled Galaxy Buds for $808, which lets you save $471 from its original price.

You can also get a new Acer Spin 15 from Best Buy. This device comes with an Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM and a 64GB SSD for $379 after a $70 discount.

Going back to Amazon, we find that the Acer 27” WQHD TN Monitor with AMD Freesync Technology is $80 off, meaning you can get one for just under $300

Apple’s Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad is also on sale. You can get this wireless and rechargeable keypad for $130 after a $19 discount.

Last but not least, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is $11.30 off in its Teal Frost variant and $12.53 off in its Spider Lightning color option, meaning you can get one starting at $37.46 and you get free shipping.