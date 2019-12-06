Author
We have deals for everyone today. B&H Photo video has some interesting discounts on many products of important brands.

  • Apple discounts start with the 13.3” MacBook Air with Retina Display. This laptop is $100 off, so you will only have to pay $999.00 in its 128GB storage variant. If you want the version with 256GB storage, you will have to cough up $1,149.00, that’s $150 off.
  • The Apple Watch Series 5 GPS Only, 44mm, Space Gray aluminum with black sports band is also available for $20 off, which means you will only have to pau $409. If you want the GPS+ Cellular version, it’s $499 with $30 in savings.
  • The Google Home Mini is also discounted. It’s available for just $25, that’s $24 off its regular price. Or get two for $50 to save $48.
  • If you need a new smartphone Sony has got you covered. The Sony Xperia 10 unlocked with 64GB is available for $299.99. That means you save $50. If you want the Xperia 10 Plus, it’s $329.99, with $100 in savings.
  • The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is also on sale for $399 in its 128GB storage variant, but this offer is from Amazon.
