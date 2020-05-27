We start today’s deals with the Razer Blade 15. This is the smallest gaming laptop, but that doesn’t mean it’s short of power. You get a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space for $2,130. This monster is usually found for $2,600, meaning you get $470 off.

Buy Razer Blade 15

The Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop is also on sale today. You can get this gaming computer with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB storage space for $1,339, which has dropped its price by $260.

Buy Acer Predator Orion 5000

B&H is offering the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from late 2018 for $899 after a $250 discount. This Wi-Fi-only Space Gray variant comes with 256GB in storage.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The Sony Xperia 1 is also on sale. This device is now available for $798 after a $151.99 discount. This is a factory unlocked variant that will give you a 4K HDR OLED CinemaWide display and 128GB in storage space.

Buy Sony Xperia 1

Next up, we have the 50-inch Samsung QLED Q60 series lets you save $50, meaning you can get it for just $600 or$33.34 a month for 18 months with Best Buy.

Buy 50-inch Samsung QLED Q60 Series

You can also get a soundbar to improve your audio experience, and we have found that the Bose Soundbar 500 with Alexa is $50 off, meaning you can get one for $500, or you can go for the LG 3.1-Channel 420W Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that’s available for $350 after a $50 discount.

Buy Bose Soundbar 500
Buy LG 3.1-Channel 420W Soundbar

Finally, you can get a Nikon D7500 DSLR camera kit with 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses for $1,197 after a $300 discount.

Buy Nikon D7500

You May Also Like
HONOR X10
HONOR X10 with Kirin 820 5G SoC, 40MP triple rear cameras launched
It is priced at 1899 yuan (~ US$ 267 / Rs 20,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.
OnePlus 8 Lite
OnePlus may once again deliver budget-friendly smartphones
It seems that OnePlus will once again launch devices that may give us a near-flagship experience for less
Epic Games Store is down because everyone wants a free copy of GTA 5
The countdown ended, but instead of gazing upon a glorious “GTA 5 is free now” poster, users saw the Epic Games Store crashing due to high traffic.