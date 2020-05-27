We start today’s deals with the Razer Blade 15. This is the smallest gaming laptop, but that doesn’t mean it’s short of power. You get a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space for $2,130. This monster is usually found for $2,600, meaning you get $470 off.

The Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop is also on sale today. You can get this gaming computer with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB storage space for $1,339, which has dropped its price by $260.

B&H is offering the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from late 2018 for $899 after a $250 discount. This Wi-Fi-only Space Gray variant comes with 256GB in storage.

The Sony Xperia 1 is also on sale. This device is now available for $798 after a $151.99 discount. This is a factory unlocked variant that will give you a 4K HDR OLED CinemaWide display and 128GB in storage space.

Next up, we have the 50-inch Samsung QLED Q60 series lets you save $50, meaning you can get it for just $600 or$33.34 a month for 18 months with Best Buy.

You can also get a soundbar to improve your audio experience, and we have found that the Bose Soundbar 500 with Alexa is $50 off, meaning you can get one for $500, or you can go for the LG 3.1-Channel 420W Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer that’s available for $350 after a $50 discount.

Finally, you can get a Nikon D7500 DSLR camera kit with 18-55mm and 70-300mm lenses for $1,197 after a $300 discount.