Apple’s latest MacBook Air is now released, and you can still get yours for $50 off. It has been on sale since yesterday, but right now its’s official. They will be back in stock on April 7, so you may want to buy yours now. Remember that they’re selling for $950 with free shipping, and it includes an Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

The latest iPad Pro models are also on sale. The 11-inch variant with 128GB is available for $750 in its Wi-Fi only variant. You can also get $50 off the 12.9-inch variant with the same Wi-Fi only and 128GB configuration since it’s selling for $950.

If you want a new pair of wireless headphones, the Sony WH1000XM3 are $23 off, meaning that you would have to pay just $255 for yours. Now, you can only go for the black color option if you want to save some bucks since the silver variant is still selling for $278.

