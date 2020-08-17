We start today’s deals with Apple’s 27-inch iMac with a 5K retina display, which is selling for $2,179 after a $120 discount. You get 8GB RAM, a 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB of SSD storage. You can also go for the version with a 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, which is getting a $104.07 discount, leaving it at $1,894.93.

If you’re more interested in a laptop, the GIGABYTE Aero 15X gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space is now available for $1,487.42, down from a $2,200 price tag. The Lenovo Ideapad S943 which can be yours for just $700 after a massive $796 discount. This laptop includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

Apple’s iPad mini with 64GB in storage in Space Gray is getting a $49 discount, leaving it at $350 in its Wi-Fi only version, or go for the 256GB version for $500 with $49 off. If you want LTE connectivity, the 256GB version with LTE is available for $629 after a $50 discount. Now, by any chance, you want an Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A with 32GB in storage is currently available for $120 at B&H Photo Video with $30 in savings.

There’s also a vast selection of Amazon products on sale. Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Tablet, Fire HD 8 Plus, is getting a $30 discount, leaving them at $60 and $80. The Fire HD Tablet 10 is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $100. For the same price, you can get a new Kindle paperwhite, with $30 savings. The Amazon Echo Show, Echo Studio, Echo Dot more are also on sale with up to $40 off.

Finally, we have the Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard and the Razer Basilisk V2 gaming mouse on sale. The first item is getting a $60 discount, leaving it at just $100, while the gaming mouse can be yours for $65 after a $15 discount. In other words, you can almost get both of them for the price of one.