Author
Tags

We get today’s deals from Amazon and B&H Photo Video. Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad with 218GB in storage in Space Gray with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity s available for $509.99 at B&H with $50 in savings. You can also get the same 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB in storage for $299 after a $30 discount on Amazon.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad 128GB
Buy 10.2-inch iPad 32GB

You can also get a pair of Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones. These are usually priced at $199.95, but you can currently grab a pair for $79.99 after a $119.96 discount. However, you can only choose the Defiant Black-Red color version.

Buy Powerbeats 3

The Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is also on sale with a $50 discount. You can get this device for $150 in Blue or Night Black or get yours for $145.46 in its Red color variant. Unfortunately, the Amazon Exclusive Dusk variant is still being sold for its original price.

Buy Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, Fossil’s Sport metal and silicone smartwatch is available for just $99, which means you save $176. That’s 64 percent off its regular $275 price tag.

Buy Fossil Sport smartwatch

You May Also Like

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z live images surface online in all four colours

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z’s leaked images show the upcoming wearable in a quartet of colours viz. black, blue, mint, and oat.

HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 retail listings reveal design and key specs ahead of launch

HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 will go official in China on April 23 and will reportedly rely on the Kirin 810 processor ticking alongside 6GB of RAM.

Think twice before using Zoom again, Singapore teachers stop using it after “serious incidents”

Teachers in Singapore have been told to stop using Zoom to give classes after some children were allegedly exposed to inappropriate content