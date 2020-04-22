We get today’s deals from Amazon and B&H Photo Video. Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad with 218GB in storage in Space Gray with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity s available for $509.99 at B&H with $50 in savings. You can also get the same 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB in storage for $299 after a $30 discount on Amazon.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad 128GB

Buy 10.2-inch iPad 32GB



You can also get a pair of Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones. These are usually priced at $199.95, but you can currently grab a pair for $79.99 after a $119.96 discount. However, you can only choose the Defiant Black-Red color version.

Buy Powerbeats 3



The Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is also on sale with a $50 discount. You can get this device for $150 in Blue or Night Black or get yours for $145.46 in its Red color variant. Unfortunately, the Amazon Exclusive Dusk variant is still being sold for its original price.

Buy Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3



If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, Fossil’s Sport metal and silicone smartwatch is available for just $99, which means you save $176. That’s 64 percent off its regular $275 price tag.

Buy Fossil Sport smartwatch