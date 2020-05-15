Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad can be yours starting at $250 after a $79 discount. This will get you a Wi-Fi only variant with 32GB in storage. If you want the Wi-Fi + Cellular version with the same storage, it can be yours for $380 after the same $79 discount, and if you feel like you need more storage, you can go for the 128GB version that will set you back $460 after a $99 discount.

Buy 10.2inch iPad

Next up is the iPad mini, and you can get its Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with 256GB in storage for $629 after a $50 discount. However, that’s the only iPad mini variant that’s on sale at the moment.

Buy iPad mini

If you’re looking for extra storage on the go, the Samsung T5 portable SSD gives you 500GB in storage, and you can save $30 upon purchase. This device usually sells for $110, but right now, you can get yours for just $80.

Buy Samsung T5 portable SSD

The Marshall Minor II Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale. You can get a pair for just $80 after a $49 discount. You can also choose between the Black, Brown, or White color options since they’re all currently selling at the same price.

Buy Marshall Minor II

