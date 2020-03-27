Up next
We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac. This beast can be yours for just $1,599 shipped right now. It will arrive with 8GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor. This price drop, lets you save $200 from its previous listing, or you can wait for it to get another discount in the future.

We move next to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro. This laptop is available for $1600 after a $199 discount. You get 8GB RAM, 256GB in storage, and a 2.4Ghz Intel Core i5 processor. You can also go for the version with 512GB in storage, but that would cost you $1,880, with a $119 discount.

You can save $30 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds. These are usually found for $129.99, but they can be yours for a little under $100. However, you can only choose the white color variant, since the black option is still selling for its regular price.

