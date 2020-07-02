We start today’s deals selection with Best Buy’s 4th of July sale. This new event brings tons of interesting discounts. You can save up to $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series with qualified activations, $200 off select laptops; you can also save up to $500 on the iPhone XS and XS Max, up to $230 on the iPhone 11. Maybe the most important discount lets you save $700 off the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB in storage. However, these deals end on Sunday, so keep that in mind.

Next up, we head over to Amazon and B&H, where we find the 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale. The Wi-Fi only version with 1TB storage in Space Gray for $1,299.99 after a $249 discount. If you don’t need that much storage space, you can get the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + LTE version with 256GB in storage for $1,199, but you also get a Magic Keyboard Kit and still save $429

The Google Pixel 3XL is getting a massive discount in its Unlocked version with 64GB in storage. You can currently get one for $439.99, after a $459 discount, or you can get 128GB in storage for $495.

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle stainless steel is available for $199 after a $96 discount in both its black and smoke color options.

The Skullcandy Indy earbuds are also on sale, and you can get a pair for just under $50 after a $35 discount. However, this deal is only available in its black, mint, and indigo color variants.

If you’re into retro gaming, or you just want to relive your childhood, the Sega Genesis Mini is getting a $30 discount, meaning you can get one for $49.99. This miniature Sega Genesis replica comes with 40 legendary games and two wired control pads.

Finally, there are some protective travel cases for your Nintendo Switch. The Super Mario Odyssey carrying case is available for $14.99 after a $50 discount, and Hori’s Alumi case can be yours for $17.97 after a $7 discount.