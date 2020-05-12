We start today’s deals with the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air from late 2019. This device is $199 off, meaning you can get yours for just $900. This laptop comes with a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB in storage.

If you want something more powerful, the late 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off, meaning you can get one for $2,199. You get a 2,6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB in storage space.

LG’s UltraWide FreeSync Nano IPS 34-inch monitor is currently selling for $999. However, there’s a Clip Coupon that lets you save $250, meaning that you can get yours for just $749

Get a new Wacom Intuos Pro Professional Pen & Touch tablet for $149. This device usually sells for $259, so you can save $12 upon purchase.

Last but not least, the Sony Alpha, a6500 mirrorless digital camera, can be yours for just under $900 after a $600 discount. This camera comes with a 16-50mm lens and a free accessory kit.