13-inch MacBook Pro

Today’s best deals start with the latest version of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is now available for $1,149 after scoring a $150 discount at Amazon.com. This will get you a new laptop with Apple’s new M2 chip, a 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB Ram, 256GB storage space, and the same design as its M1-powered predecessor, which means that you also get to experience the joy of having a Touch Bar, and other great features.

Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air is also on sale, and you can get yours for just $899. This model was launched back in 2020, but it is still an excellent option for those looking for a great video editing laptop that will be excessively quiet, thanks to its fan-less design. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also check out the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 that sells for $270 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, a MediaTek 8183 processor, 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM.

iPad Mini

Next in our selection, we find the latest iPad mini that now sells for just $400 after scoring a very compelling 20 percent discount that translates to $99 savings. This model comes with WiFi-only support, 64GB storage space, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine under the hood, landscape stereo speakers, and other great features.

However, after the most recent discount, you can get the entry-level iPad for just $279. This means that you can get your hands on an amazing tablet with a 10.2-inch display, 64GB storage, and $50 savings. However, this model only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, which isn’t as cool as the second-generation model, but it will be extremely useful for those who love digital art and taking notes on their tablets. And if you want a more powerful alternative, we have the latest iPad Air model selling for $679 with 256GB storage space, WiFi-only support, and $70 savings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and its regular version are also on sale. The higher-end Classic model comes with a 13 percent discount on its 46mm variant with no LTE support, which means you can get one for $329. However, the base model is receiving a more attractive discount, as you can now get yours for as low as $162. This will get you a new 40mm model with ECG monitoring and $88 savings. Either way, you would get one of Samsung’s best watches and fitness trackers on the market.

You can also check out yesterday’s best deals selection, where you will find the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch SE are also getting important discounts that make them more compelling for any Apple user looking for a new device.

JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar

Moving on to the audio department, we have spotted massive savings on the JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar with built-in virtual surround sound that now sells for $350. This excellent addition to your home theater or media center usually sells for $600, but its latest 42 percent discount will let you take one home while saving $250 on your purchase.

The JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar comes with tons of power thanks to its 550w of total system power, and don’t worry about missing out on deep sounds, as it also comes with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer that will take your audio experience to the next level.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also consider going for the JBL Bar 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer that sells for $240 after receiving a 33 percent discount or get Amazon’s exclusive Samsung HW-S61B 5.0ch All-in-One Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos that goes for $278 after receiving a $70 discount.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch

Finally, we have some exciting offers on the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch that start at $20 when you go for the Power-Up Mario version, which currently receives a 30 percent discount. However, Pokémon fans may want to go for the Snorlax & Friends version that sells for $24 after scoring a 15 percent discount.

And suppose you don’t want to be dealing with cables. In that case, you can also get the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch in Black for $44 after receiving a 21 percent discount, or get the Waluigi version for $47 and get 15 percent savings on your purchase.