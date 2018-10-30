You can join us here and watch here today’s Apple event

Today’s Apple event is going to take place at 10 AM Eastern, that means that were just minutes away. Here’s how you can watch it without a problem.

The easiest way is to have a device that works with iOS MacOS and so on and go through Safari to Cuppertino’s Event’s website. If you have an Aple TV, you can go to the Apple Store and search for the Events app. If you have a Windows laptop, just follow this link and you’ll be able of watching the livestream. We only recommend you use Microsoft Edge, even though some users can watch these events through Firefox and Chrome.