Apple has some great devices on sale for anyone whole looking for a new desktop PC or for those who want to expand their creativity with different iPad models for every need. First, the Apple Mac mini is on sale at Amazon and B&H, where you can get yours starting at just $649 after a $50 discount if you go for the base model. This will get you a new Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage space, and Apple’s latest M1 8-Core CPU. You can double the storage space and still save some cash, as the 512GB version is getting a $70 discount, leaving it at $829.

If you’re more interested in a Mac, you can grab the latest 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display for just $1,279 after a $120 discount. It features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Just remember that the M1 chip doesn’t power this device. Instead, you will find an Intel Core i5 processor under the hood. If you want more storage space, you can get the 512GB version for $1,800, after a $199 discount, and you will also score a faster 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor.

Next up, we have the 12.9-inch and the 11-inch iPad Pro on sale. The larger 12.9-inch version is currently getting a $100 discount, which means you can get yours for just $999. This is the WiFi-only version with 256GB storage space in Space Gray. If you want the 128GB version, it can be yours for just $929 after a $70 discount, or grab the 512GB option for $1,199 with $100 savings.

If you want to save on the 11-inch iPad Pro, you can grab one starting at 854.05 when you add the on-page coupon that will get you $44.95 savings. The 512GB version is getting a $54.95 discount, which means you can get one for $994.05. The iPad Air is also on sale, and you can grab the WiFi-only variant with 64GB storage space for just $569 after a $30 discount in its Sky Blue or Space Gray color options, the Silver and Pink variants will be just one dollar more expensive, while the green version will let you save the most, as it’s getting a $40 discount, leaving it at $559.

Finally, Apple’s earphones are also on sale. You can get a pair of Apple’s AirPods Pro for just $190 after getting a $59 discount. If you don’t feel the need to go Pro, the regular AirPods with a wireless charging case are available for $160 with $39 savings, or get the ones with a wired charging case for $120 with the same $39 discount.