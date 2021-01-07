We kick off today’s deals with one of the most potent and advanced desktops in today’s market. The latest M1 Mac mini is currently available for $670 over at Amazon.com. This means that you can save $29 if you decide to grab one for yourself, and you will also get 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD powered by Apple’s latest M1 chip. The M1 chip gives your Mac mini better CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance than its predecessors. It also features WiFi 6 connectivity, two Thunderbolt ports, one HDMI port, and more.

However, you can also go for the previous model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage for $1,049, which lets you save $50 off its regular price tag. You will get ultrafast SSD storage, four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and two USB- 3 ports with the latest version of macOS.

You may also want to take your work on the road. If that’s your case, the latest M1 MacBook Air was mentioned in yesterday’s Apple deals posts. However, you may also want to consider today’s pick. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor is currently $150 off, meaning you can get one for $1,849. You will also get 1TB storage space and 16GB RAM, which means tons of power in your hands.

This laptop also comes with up to 10 hours of battery life, four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and more. However, you may also want to get an Apple USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter, which is also on sale. Get yours for $59 with $10 savings, and get some extra ports for your Mac.



Finally, we also find the new Apple Watch SE on sale. You can currently get the 44mm, GPS-only version with a Space Gray Aluminum Case with a Black Sport Band for just under $370, meaning you save $39.

