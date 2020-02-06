We are seeing Apple deals almost every day. This time we get discounts on various Mac minis and the Apple Watch Series 5, plus a couple of more deals that may catch your interest.

First, the Apple Mac mini is discounted on B&H. There are several options, but the one that lets you save the most is the Late 2018 model with a 3.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 6GB RAM and 1TB storage with $200 in savings. The other models have discounts that go from $70 to $150, so you should take a look at the complete list.

The Apple Watch Series 5 has been discounted at Amazon.com for quite some time now. However, we see that the Apple Watch Series 4 is getting new discounts that go up to $250 off. For example, the GPS + Cellular, 44mm Space Black Stainless-Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop variant is available for just $599. The option with the lowest price is the GPS, 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band that is selling for $355 with $44 in savings.

You can also get 6TB more storage for your desktop computer with Seagate’s Barracuda internal HDD at $110, which is usually found at $140.

You can also get Razer’s Huntsman Gaming keyboard for $60 off, which means you would only have to pay $90 for yours.

