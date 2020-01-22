Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale on both Amazon and B&H. Amazon has the Intel Core i9 with 1TB storage space for $300 off, which means you would have to pay $2,499 for it, or $2,199.99 for the Intel Core i7 variant with 512GB storage.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro

If you’re looking for a smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 2 is available for $150, which lets you save $49.95 from ifs regular price. It includes a heart rate monitor, sleep & swim tracking, and you can choose between the Black/Carbon, Petal/Copper Rose, or the Stone/Mist Grey color options.

Buy Fitbit Versa 2

The Garmin Forerunner 935 smartwatch is $140 off, so it can be yours for just $363.21. Remember that this device offers advanced running and multisport Features in a comfortable watch you can wear all day, and it only weighs 49 grams. It also evaluates your training status to indicate if you’re undertraining or overdoing it and offers additional performance monitoring features.

Buy Garmin Forerunner 935

A less expensive smartwatch may be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2019. It’s available for $256, that’s $43.98 off its regular price, and you would also get a decent fitness tracker and a battery that will go for days.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch (2019)

More Samsung deals include the Samsung UH750 28-inch LED monitor. Right now, it’s $50 off, so you would only have to pay $259.00.

Buy Samsung UH750 28″ QLED 4K UHD FreeSync Monito

If you want a premium sound, the Vizio 38-inch 2.0 channel soundbar is 20% off, so you would only have to pay $80.29, plus you get free shipping.

Buy Vizio Sound bar

The Marshall Woburn Multi-Room speaker is now priced at $428.19 in its black version. However, you can still buy the cream color variant for $493.

Buy Marshall Woburn Multi-Room Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker

Gamers can also buy the Razer Sila with a $50 discount. This gaming-grade WiFi mesh router includes a self-optimizing network feature and swarm intelligence that prioritizes applications and devices for high-speed gaming and streaming.

Buy Razer Sila: Gaming Grade Wifi Mesh Router