We start today’s deals with the latest 21.5-inch iMac. This powerful computer comes with 1TB storage and 8GB RAM. The Intel Core i5 variant model is $1,417, meaning you save $82. However, if you settle for the Intel Core i3 processor, you can save $199, which means you can get yours for $1,100.

Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup is also on sale. You can get yours for $270 while saving $50 off its regular $320 price. It comes with Chrome OS, a 15.6″ Full HD display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM 64GB. You get the same $50 discount on every variant, so you can get the 6GB RAM 64GB storage version for $300.

If you want a cool and useful accessory for your iPad Pro, the Logitech Slim Folio Pro Case for the 12.9-inch variant is selling for $104. This folio is usually sold for $130, meaning you get $26 in savings.

Bose’s Home Speaker 300 is selling for $199, which translates to $60 in savings. This smart speaker comes with Alexa built-in, and you can get it on both its white and black color variants.

