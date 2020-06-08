We start today’s deals with the latest Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is getting a $300 discount. You can get the Space Gray version with 16GB RAM, 512GB in storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor for $2,099 shipped from both Amazon and B&H.

Next up is Apple’s latest MacBook Air, which you can get with 8GB RAM and 512GB in storage for $1,199 after a $100 discount. You can also get one for $899.99, but that’s if you only want the version which comes with 256GB in storage.

The new Apple Mac mini with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage can be yours for $759 after a $40 discount.

If you want storage space on the go, you can currently get the SanDisk Extreme 1TB MicroSDXC card for $229.99, which lets you save $30.

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, the original Samsung Galaxy is available in its 46mm version for $249 after a $29.99 discount. Remember that this device comes with a built-in GPS.

The Bose Noise-canceling wireless Bluetooth headphones 700 are getting a $100 discount on its Arctic White color option, meaning you can get a pair for $299. The Silver and Black versions are $50 off, meaning you can get it for $349.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G can be yours for just $949.99 after a $250 discount. However, this is a “today only deal,” so you may want to hurry if you want an unlocked device with 128GB in storage and a US valid warranty.

