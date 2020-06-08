We start today’s deals with the latest Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is getting a $300 discount. You can get the Space Gray version with 16GB RAM, 512GB in storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor for $2,099 shipped from both Amazon and B&H.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro Amazon
Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro B&H

Next up is Apple’s latest MacBook Air, which you can get with 8GB RAM and 512GB in storage for $1,199 after a $100 discount. You can also get one for $899.99, but that’s if you only want the version which comes with 256GB in storage.

Buy 512GB 13-inch MacBook Air
Buy 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air

The new Apple Mac mini with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage can be yours for $759 after a $40 discount.

Buy new Apple Mac mini

If you want storage space on the go, you can currently get the SanDisk Extreme 1TB MicroSDXC card for $229.99, which lets you save $30.

Buy Sandisk Extreme 1TB microSD

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, the original Samsung Galaxy is available in its 46mm version for $249 after a $29.99 discount. Remember that this device comes with a built-in GPS.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Bose Noise-canceling wireless Bluetooth headphones 700 are getting a $100 discount on its Arctic White color option, meaning you can get a pair for $299. The Silver and Black versions are $50 off, meaning you can get it for $349.

Buy Bose Wireless Headphones 700

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G can be yours for just $949.99 after a $250 discount. However, this is a “today only deal,” so you may want to hurry if you want an unlocked device with 128GB in storage and a US valid warranty.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
You May Also Like
VIVO confirms X50 Pro will be launched internationally as well
VIVO X50 Pro is on its way to the Indian market as well.
galaxy s20 vs oneplus 8
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 8 – $300 difference? (video)
In this Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 8 comparison we look at two widely available phones that have different philosophies regarding the everyday Android experience
download iOS
iOS 14 could include built-in translator for Safari, Apple Pencil support on websites
It is said that all translations would be processed locally with the Neural Engine.