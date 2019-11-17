When Google announced the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones at the beginning of May, it brought the Pixel experience to the masses. It did so by applying an aggressive price tag of $399 and $479 for the larger model, respectively.

While already a great value, B&H is taking it to the next level, by slashing off $100 from the price of the Pixel 3a, and $80 off the price of the Pixel 3a XL.

You can now buy the Pixel 3a at $299 instead of $399, for $100 off.

You can also get the Pixel 3a XL at $399 instead of $479, for $80 off.

This offer is valid only today, Sunday, November 17, all day, while supplies last. It is also only valid for shipping in the United States, and include freebies as well, like Mint Mobile prepaid SIM and clear TPU cases.

Hurry up!