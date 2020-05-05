Looking for a new TV and want one of the best on the market? Act quick, as today the TCL 8-series is available at a seriously discounted price.

Announced in August last year, the TCL 8-series is the first TV to use mini-LED technology. resulting in the closest competitor to an LG OLED TV. The TVs are powered by the Roku TV platform, giving you access to hundreds of different streaming applications, and an entire catalog of free content to watch.

The 8-series features more than 25,000 individual lights, each of which can be dimmed or brightened depending on the content being played. TCL dubs this “highly precise local dimming”, and in our brief hands-on last year, the 8-series definitely seems to live up to TCL’s claims. There’s also support for Dolby Vision, DHR10, Dolby Atmos, and the HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) format.

One of the key issues with TVs is how hard it can be to calibrate a panel after it has left the factory. TCL hopes to make this a thing of the past, as you can use the camera on certified smartphones – which include the Pixel series and the Apple iPhone – to calibrate the new 8-series.

If you want to pick up the TCL 8-series, the 65-inch is available with savings of $1000 at $999 today only! This is an exclusive deal to Best Buy so act fact to save big on a TCL 8-series!