T-Mobile has announced that it is giving away its subscribers (both existing and new) a free year of Paramount Plus Essential. Free Paramount+ is available for T-Mobile customers who’re on post-paid cellular or home internet plans. The benefits can also be enjoyed by Sprint customers. T-Mobile says that the customers can stream live sports, have access to original TV shows and movies on Paramount’s online streaming service “just for being a T-Mobile customer.”

T-Mobile is only offering only the Paramount Plus Essential plan with the offer. The plan, which generally costs $4.99 per month, will now be free for T-Mobile’s post-paid cellular or home internet customers. The Essential plan has access to some content on Paramount+ with “limited commercial interruptions.” Unlike the $9.99 per month plan, Paramount+ Essential doesn’t get you a live feed of your local CBS station, however, you’ll get access to NFL and Champions League matches.

Free Paramount Plus for T-Mobile will be available for customers will be available from November 9th. To avail the offer, eligible customers will have to log in to their account and generate a coupon which can then be redeemed on Paramount’s website.

Just like other subscriptions, you’ll have to enter your credit card number in order to avail the offer. Paramount says it will start charging customers after the free year so you might want to set a reminder when you sign up for the service. Moreover, the website says that “Paramount Plus will not send a reminder alerting you of your upcoming offer expiring.”