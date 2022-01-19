Tipster 'can confirm' Galaxy S22 Series will start shipping on February 25

At this point, there is no doubt that the next-generation of Samsung Galaxy S22 devices will arrive sometime next month, as more leaks claim it could launch sometime in the first or second week in February. We previously heard the next-generation of Galaxy S22 flagships to arrive on February 8, which is when the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event would be held.

Another reliable leaker, TechInsider (formerly known as ‘SnoopyTech’) said that they “can confirm” the new Galaxy S22 series would start shipping on February 25, which is in line with what we heard so far, albeit, there is one day of difference between the previous reporting. We last heard the S22 series could start shipping to customers on February 24, but there could be small differences up until the last minute as we’ve seen previously in the past.

This means the Galaxy Unpacked event could take place on February 8, and pre-orders could possibly happen a day later on February 9. Devices could start shipping, and become available in-store from February 25, if the leak turns out to be true.

Timeline Rumored Dates Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event February 8 Galaxy S22 Pre-Orders February 9 Galaxy S22 available in-store / shipping February 25

The upcoming Galaxy S22 series leaked in full in the past few weeks, and we’ve seen several official-looking render images of the trio. The standard Galaxy S22 will supposedly come with a 6.06-inch AMOLED display, the Plus with a 6.55-inch, and the Ultra with a 6.8-inch 120Hz adaptive refresh rate panel. All three devices are rumored to have Gorilla Glass Victus+, and they will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in North America and other select regions, while the now-announced Exynos 2200 is expected to power the devices in the remaining regions.

Whatever the case is, we’ll likely hear more about the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event soon as we inch towards the much-rumored Galaxy S22 announcement date. In the meantime, let us know in the comments: What is it that you’re most excited to see in the new Galaxy flagships?