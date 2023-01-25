Forget Photoshop; there’s a simpler way to remove image backgrounds and make them transparent PNGs.

TinyWow’s Remove Image Background tool is easy to use, 100% free (without usage restrictions or limits), and usable from any modern web browser. But what is TinyWow Remove Image Background, and how can it help you?

What is TinyWow Remove Image Background?

TinyWow Remove Image Background is a convenient, web-based tool that takes all the work out of making image backgrounds transparent. There are no hourly limits or restrictions on the images you can run through the tool, and you can use it completely free.

How to Use TinyWow Remove Image Background

TinyWow is easy to use and produces excellent results, completing the background removal task automatically. Follow these steps to remove image backgrounds from your photos and other images.

Step 1: Go to the TinyWow website

Head to the TinyWow website. Hover over the Image dropdown on the main navigation bar to open the Image menu and select Image Background Remover from the top of the pane.

Step 2: Upload an image

Screenshot taken from TinyWow website

Click on Upload from PC or Mobile, drag and drop your files into the middle of the page, or click the Google Drive icon to upload your image from Drive. The website will process your image once it has been uploaded, and this process will take a little bit longer for large images.

Step 3: Add a background color or background image (optional)

Screenshot taken from TinyWow website

You will see a preview of your image once its background is removed. You will also see an option to add a background image or select a color.

Click Add Background Image and select an image file from your computer or mobile device. Once it has been processed, you will see the background image behind your original image.

Alternatively, click Select Color and choose a color from the color wheel (or add a hex code). This will change the background color of your image. Click the Transparent Background checkbox to turn off the background image or color.

Step 4: Download your newly created image

You can download your image once you’re happy with it. Click Download, complete the reCaptcha, and select Save to Device or Save to Drive to initiate the download. Your new file will be a .PNG file.

Remove image background with TinyWow

It’s as easy as that. Unlike other automated background removal tools, TinyWow Remove Image Background produces exceptionally clean and accurate results. This enables it to function as a free alternative to expensive tools like Photoshop, when it comes to background transparency.