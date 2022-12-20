PDFs are often the most convenient way to share various document types, but this isn't always the case. Sometimes you'd rather have some or all of the pages as individual images instead. Standard image formats are easier to send to people in chats, rather than telling your friends to download the PDF, open it in a random app, and scroll to page 24. TinyWow can help alleviate this problem.

There are plenty of ways you can separate single pages from PDFs, but that's more work than most of us want to put into it, especially while in a hurry. This is where TinyWow PDF to JPG comes in.

Converting PDFs to JPG in a jiffy

There are various tools available that claim to convert PDFs to whatever formats you prefer. However, it isn't the best idea to trust random third-party applications you aren't sure are safe and free from malware.

TinyWow, on the other hand, is a web-based tool. These also carry some risks in the sense that any files you upload are kept on third-party servers for some time. However, TinyWow's Privacy Policy states that all files are deleted from their servers within an hour of completing processing.

It is also worth noting is that TinyWow is completely free to use, so you don't need to set up an account, download anything, or pay. Just load the website and use the tool!

How to convert PDFs to JPG

Screenshot taken from TinyWow.com

All the tools on TinyWow are super easy to use, including the PDF to JPG converter. Let's review what you have to do:

Load TinyWow PDF to JPG in your browser. Click on the Upload from PC or Mobile button or drag the PDF directly on the frame. There's also a button titled My Files where you can go and check which files you previously converted. You can delete them from the TinyWow servers early once you're done downloading them. TinyWow will ask for confirmation from you by loading a reCaptcha pop-up. Next, TinyWow starts processing the file. Depending on how big your file is, this may take a while. When done, each page of your PDF will be transformed into a JPG file. You can download them individually or press the big blue Download .zip button at the bottom of the box. If you want to run another project, press the Start Over button on the right.

That's all you have to do to convert from PDF to JPG, and it couldn't be easier.

Fast and easy

TinyWow is a streamlined tool that is also extremely easy to use, so it would be a shame not to take advantage of its PDF to JPG converter, as well as many other browser tools it has available.