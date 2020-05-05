To say that Tinder’s charm has faded by the lockdown situations arising out of the coronavirus pandemic would be an understatement. But mankind’s willingness to adapt and a surge in online video dating during the social distancing phase has presented itself as an opportunity for the dating platform.

Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, announced in its earnings release that a one-to-one live video feature will be added to Tinder in Q2. “Tinder clearly remains a go-to app for meeting new people, which has become an even more critical service with so many people stuck at home, and Tinder plans to launch one-to-one live video late in Q2,” the company said.

The company’s announcement comes after it found “daters demonstrated a strong willingness to video-date,” and surveys on OkCupid and Hinge also indicating the same. Moreover, dating platforms such as Plenty of Fish on which video chat feature was added recently saw an adoption rate that exceeded the company’s expectations.