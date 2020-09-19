We used to believe that Time of Flight sensors in the Samsung Galaxy devices’ cameras would give us awesome cameras and amazing 3D sensing capabilities. Unfortunately, this was not the case. They were only included in this year’s Galaxy S20 series and were later ditched in the Galaxy Note 20 series. A report suggested that next year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 would also ditch the Time of Flight sensor, as phones don’t really have that many uses form them. The current sensors aren’t as powerful as the ones being used by the competition. However, new information would suggest that we may get to see them in a not so distant future.

It seems that Samsung has been working on a new Time of Flight sensor for its phones, one that may finally be more powerful than the 3D sensing sensors found in Apple devices. Samsung has recently filed a document in the European Union Intellectual Property Office, which contains the description of a new ISOCELL Vizion camera, which could fit the description of a 3D ToF sensor.

Rumors suggested that the main reason why the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series didn’t feature ToF sensors was that Sony had its hands full with Apple’s ToF orders, so it is easy to believe that Samsung may have decided to create its own sensors. Rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 would not feature a Time of Flight sensor, but this new information may make us believe otherwise. Still, there is no way to confirm or deny the possibility of getting these sensors in the next Galaxy S series.

Some say that these new Samsung ToF sensors will feature with the Galaxy Note 21 of Galaxy Note 30, but only time will tell. Whatever the case, we just hope that Samsung may deliver great Time of Flight camera sensors for amazing pictures and videos. We may also want to skip out on autofocus issues, like the ones found in this year’s Galaxy S20 lineup.

Source SamMobile

Via GSM Arena