Recently, lawmakers have introduced five bills that would target the Big Tech companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook. The legislation will directly impact and introduce significant changes to the App store and change the way Apple handles preinstalled applications on its devices.

According to The New York Times, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook was not happy about the new legislation and has personally reached out to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as other members of Congress to voice his concerns. According to the report, Tim Cook has called Speaker Pelosi just days after the legislation was introduced, earlier this month.

The report mentions the following:

“The antitrust bills were rushed, he said. They would crimp innovation. And they would hurt consumers by disrupting the services that power Apple’s lucrative iPhone, Mr. Cook cautioned at various points, according to five people with knowledge of the conversations.”

Pelosi has reportedly declined Cook’s concerns and has rejected the request of the House Judiciary Committee to delay the process of the bill. She has also reportedly asked Cook to “identify specific policy objections to the measures”. Tim Cook is also said to have spoken to a number of other members of Congress to warn them about the impact the antitrust legislation could have on not only Apple as a company. There were a number of other representatives from Google and Amazon fighting against the bill, warning the congress of the effects the bill could have.

Apple is working with other groups as well to stop and change the antitrust legislation:

“Morgan Reed, the president of the App Association, a trade organization sponsored by Apple and other tech and telecom companies, said in a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday that breaking up platforms and “limiting the services they can provide for our member companies would harm your constituents.”