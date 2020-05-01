A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced that all its stores outside China will remain closed indefinitely until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apple CEO Tim Cook has now revealed that the company plans to re-open a few retail stores in Austria and Australia in the next one week or two.

According to a Bloomberg report, Cook made the announcement during Apple’s earnings call and noted that he hopes a few retail stores in the US will also be opened in the first half of May. The Apple chief reportedly added that the company is “going to look at the data and make a decision city by city, county by county, depending on the circumstances in that particular place.”

Cook also noted that the company’s main campus in Cupertino won’t open its gates until June by the earliest, provided the ongoing situation eases. And even if that happens, the campus will re-open on a staggered basis while following social distancing protocols, implementing measures such as temperature checks, and even the provision of testing.

Source: Bloomberg