Apple recently joined hands with Google to create a contact tracing system that will help curb the spread of coronavirus. One of the key steps to creating that system was releasing a cross-platform API to let developers build contact tracing apps. Well, we are nearing the first stage towards achieving that goal as Apple will release the API on April 28.

Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly told European Commissioner, Thierry Breton, via a video call that the contact tracing API will be available starting April 28. “Tim Cook told me that a first version of the technology that Apple is preparing in partnership with Google will be available to developers on April 28,” Breton was quoted a saying by France’s LesEchos.

The contact tracing API is being released a bit early, because it was previously scheduled to become available in May. As for the API itself, it will allow interoperability between Android and iOS devices that run contact tracing apps developed or managed by public health authorities and will facilitate the sharing of anonymized data over Bluetooth.

I just had a good exchange with #Apple CEO @tim_cook on the need to ensure that contact tracing apps are fully:

✔️anonymised

✔️voluntary

✔️transparent

✔️temporary

✔️secured

and interoperable across operating systems and borders.#Deconfinement apps must respect our #privacy. pic.twitter.com/VrnUXOsrat — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) April 22, 2020

Source: LesEchos