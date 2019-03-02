Tim Cook: Apple preparing products that will “blow you away”

According to a recent report published by Bloomberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook talked to investors at the company’s annual general meeting in Cupertino, California, about the present and future of Apple. Cook said he has “never been more optimistic” about where Apple is today, and where it’s headed in the future. The Cupertino-based company was recently faced with sales performance issues for its latest iPhone models which didn’t sell as expected.

Tim Cook said that Apple is “planting seeds” and “rolling the dice” on future products that will simply “blow you away”. We’re know how good Apple has historically been in building hype, buzz, and anticipation, and Cook’s words are right along those lines.

The iPhone maker is planning on doubling its service revenue by 2020 from around $25 billion in 2016. Apple also wants to lower the price of the $1,200 MacBook Air, in addition to having a “long, great roadmap of fantastic” products referring to the Apple Watch, which will get more health features, and the AirPods.

Cook confirmed that Apple is working on a pair of AR glasses, as augmented reality is the future, according to the CEO.