Tim Cook defends Google and Apple’s lucrative deal with it

Google has been the default search engine on Apple’s iPhone or iPad for quite some time. Every time you want to search something using Safari, the search results returned are Google searches. Now, despite the differences between the two companies over the years (including privacy, maps, etc.), we know Google has been paying Apple a lot of money to remain the default search engine. How much? It is a well-kept secret, but a report from September estimates Google is paying Apple $9 billion, with the amount possibly going as high as $12 billion starting 2019.

In a recent Axios on HBO interview, Tim Cook defended the deal, despite wanting to protect the privacy of its users. Tim Cook has been previously criticizing Google for its privacy practices, but yet still defends the deal which brings Apple a lot of money without actually doing much about it. Apple’s CEO said that he is still concerned about user privacy, and that the default Safari browser on iOS has security and privacy measures built in, while still allowing users to access “the best” search engine.

I think their search engine is the best. Look at what we’ve done with the controls we’ve built in. We have private web browsing. We have an intelligent tracker prevention. What we’ve tried to do is come up with ways to help our users through their course of the day. It’s not a perfect thing. I’d be the very first person to say that. But it goes a long way to helping.

However, Cook also said that there needs to be some sort of regulation regarding Silicon Valley, calling for comprehensive US privacy laws. “I’m a big believer in the free market, but we have to admit when the free market’s not working. And it hasn’t worked here. I think it’s inevitable that there will be some level of regulation“, he said