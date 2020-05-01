One of the biggest talking points about the iPhone SE is the sheer processing power it brings to the table, thanks to the A13 Bionic chipset at its heart. In Apple’s recent earnings call, CEO Tim Cook made it a point to emphasize the same, and claimed that the iPhone SE is faster than the fastest Android phones.

Answering a question about the iPhone SE during the earnings call, Tim Cook said “It’s an unbelievable offer. It’s, if you will, the engine of our top phones in a very affordable package. And it’s faster than the fastest Android phones. And so it’s an exceptional value.”

The A13 Bionic is right there at the top of the benchmarking summit alongside Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865, and even edges it on a few tests. However, the true appeal lies in the fact that the iPhone SE offers so much firepower at nearly half the price, or even lesser, compared to Android flagships such as the Galaxy S20 or the OnePlus 8 Pro.

For a deep dive, check out Pocketnow’s iPhone SE review:

Source: Apple