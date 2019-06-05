Tim Cook doesn’t anticipate China targeting Apple in trade war

Rumors of a Chinese blacklist surfaced late last week, as a possible answer to the ban the United States imposed on Huawei and 70 of its affiliates. At one point, the rumors also suggested China could retaliate by possibly banning Apple in the country, something Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei would fight and protest against.

Currently the Chinese have not targeted Apple at all and I don’t anticipate that happening, to be honest — Tim Cook

In a recent CBS News interview, as reported by Reuters, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he didn’t believe China would target Apple in the U.S.-China trade war. He also added that so far China has not taken any measures against Apple, and that he personally believes it won’t.