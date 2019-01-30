Tim Baxter (picture above) is the President and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America. That is, until June 1, 2019, when he will retire according to a post on his LinkedIn page. His successor will be Young Hoon Eom — currently Deputy Head of Samsung Electronics North America — to whom Baxter will, over the next four months, transition the leadership roles and duties.

Baxter was with Samsung Electronics America for 12 years. The company has confirmed his departure to Mobile World Live, saying that Baxter was “an exceptional business leader who has helped define Samsung as an innovator in the consumer electronics industry“.

Mobile World Live also notes that the move comes as all major carriers across the United States and Canada are preparing to transition to 5G. “All four tier-one US operators have confirmed they are working with Samsung on 5G handsets set for release in the first half of 2019“, goes the report.

Here’s Tim Baxter’s message on LinkedIn:

“After 12 amazing years with Samsung Electronics America, I have decided to retire from the company on June 1st. As I reflect on my time at Samsung, I am proud of the countless innovative products and solutions that we’ve delivered to our loyal consumers and customers. It is the people and the partnerships that have made my journey here so rewarding and for that I am truly grateful. Over the next four months I’ll be transitioning leadership to my friend and colleague YH Eom, who has been co-leading the organization with me for the past two years. I look forward to following Samsung’s continued leadership and success in the years to come. “