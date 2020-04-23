Google Meet, the search giant’s video conferencing platform to rival Zoom and Skype, is getting a pair of new features. The first one is an expanded tiled layout for showing participants in a video call, and the second one is an automatic low-light adjustment mode.

Google Meet’s new tiled layout is similar to the gallery view in Zoom and allows users to see up to 16 participants at once on the screen, up from the previous limit of four. Rollout of the tiled layout in Google Meet has already begun and it will be live for all users by the end of this week.

The other addition is an AI-based low-light mode, which as the name suggests, will automatically adjust the brightness in order to make users and their background more clear. This feature is currently available for Google Meet’s mobile client and will soon arrive for the Web version as well.

Source: Google Blog