Tile’s tracking tags come in handy if you worry about frequently misplacing your car keys, but what if you also tend to occasionally forget where your laptop is? Well, a solution to the latter is coming soon. Tile is bringing its location tracking technology to laptops as well by partnering with Intel.

Tile and Intel are currently working with OEMs to refine the technology, with Intel planning to offer the finished version later this year. If all things go well, we can expect laptops with Tile’s tracking technology to hit the market late in 2020 or next year.

Intel says the upcoming tracking solution will let users find their PC even if it is in sleep mode. HP’s Elite Dragonfly laptop, that was launched last year, comes with factory preinstalled Tile tracking hardware which is offered as an optional feature on the premium device.

