TikTok testing Twitter-like retweet for sharing videos

TikTok is slowly and steadily becoming one of the biggest social media platforms in the world. The app's developers have been testing longer videos on the app and now it seems that TikTok is ready to bring one of Twitter's most used functions. Just like Twitter's Retweet button that lets you re-share a tweet on your timeline, TikTok is testing a Repost button on its app.

The report from TechCrunch says that the Repost button will sit in the share menu of the app. It will be available only in the For You feed and not throughout the app. The report says that the "Repost button promotes the video to your friends on TikTok." Unlike Twitter retweets shows on a user's profile, TikTok reposted videos will only be on your friends’ For You feeds. The report also says that the button is showing up as "Recommend" for some users.

The feature is currently under the testing phase so it might not show up for you. In a statement to TechCrunch, a TikTok spokesperson said that the company is “always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.” What are your thoughts on TikTok bringing Twitter's Retweet-like Report button on the app? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: The Verge, TechCrunch