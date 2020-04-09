Author
TikTok is joining the list of tech heavyweights who are stepping up their philanthropic game to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The ByteDance-owned platform has pledged a sum of $375 million for relief efforts that include direct support for medical workers, health care organisations, as well as businesses coping with the pandemic.

“We’re pledging $250 million to support front line medical workers, educators, and local communities deeply affected by the global crisis,” TikTok president Alex Zhu wrote in a blog post. A big chunk of that amount will go towards medical staffing, supplies (masks and other personal protective equipment), and hardship relief for health care workers.

Additionally, TikTok will provide $25 million worth of in-feed ad space on its platform to NGO’s and verified health care organisations to help them keep the masses informed.

Lastly, the company will provide $100 million in ad-credits to SMBs so that they can recover from the financial setback due to the coronavirus outbreak and get back to functioning normally.

Source: TikTok

