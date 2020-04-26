TikTok has often been accused of censoring content, but in a surprising move, the app’s owner ByteDance has been told to remove one of its own apps for doing the opposite. To be specific, the Chinese government ordered the Feishu app’s delisting from downloads for showing foreign content.

As per a Bloomberg report, ByteDance’s workplace app called Feishu drew the ire of government officials for hosting content pulled from Facebook and Twitter. In case you are not aware, Facebook and Twitter are both banned in China and punitive action can be taken for accessing them through backdoors.

Once the violation was reported, the Chinese government asked ByteDance to remove Feishu from app download platforms for a period of 30 days. Feishu’s popularity has lately surged in China as more people now work from home while they’re socially distancing.