We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Back in July, TikTok announced what it calls the TikTok Creator Fund (initially starting with a $200 million chest) to support creators who make innovative content and can turn their hobby into an employment opportunity. Today, the company has revealed the first wave of creators who will receive payments for their content on the platform.

The list includes some very popular names such as David Dobrik, Jess Andrade, Matt Broussard, Alex Stemplewski, Brittany Tomlinson, Cheyenne Jaz Wise, Darryl Jones, Yumna Jawad, and Chance Moore among others. TikTok says it will allow more eligible creators to apply and get paid for their content starting mid-August, provided they meet certain engagement criteria.

TikTok says that creators who want to be compensated for their content from the $200 million support fund must meet the minimum eligibility requirements that include being 18 years or older, have at least 10K followers, amassed a minimum of 10K video views in the last 30 days and post original content that doesn’t violate community guidelines.

You May Also Like
Twitter accounts of government officials and state-backed media will now be labeled
The social media giant will also stop amplifying accounts or tweets from state-backed media outlets on the home page, timeline or search through its recommendation algorithm.
Microsoft could buy TikTok’s entire global business including India and Europe (Update)
Microsoft is chasing a deal to buy all of TikTok’s global business: Report.
Snapchat’s new feature allows users to add licensed music to their Snaps
Users will be able to click on Snaps to find the album art, artist name and song title, and also play it on the music streaming platforrm of their choice.