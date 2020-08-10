Back in July, TikTok announced what it calls the TikTok Creator Fund (initially starting with a $200 million chest) to support creators who make innovative content and can turn their hobby into an employment opportunity. Today, the company has revealed the first wave of creators who will receive payments for their content on the platform.

The list includes some very popular names such as David Dobrik, Jess Andrade, Matt Broussard, Alex Stemplewski, Brittany Tomlinson, Cheyenne Jaz Wise, Darryl Jones, Yumna Jawad, and Chance Moore among others. TikTok says it will allow more eligible creators to apply and get paid for their content starting mid-August, provided they meet certain engagement criteria.

TikTok says that creators who want to be compensated for their content from the $200 million support fund must meet the minimum eligibility requirements that include being 18 years or older, have at least 10K followers, amassed a minimum of 10K video views in the last 30 days and post original content that doesn’t violate community guidelines.