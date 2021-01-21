tiktk q&a matt navarra twitter
When it comes to social media platforms, Q&A are a great solution for celebrities and creators to engage with their fan base. And it is a particularly useful tool for up-and-coming stars to get in touch with their followers to answer their queries and create a loyal fan base. Realizing the potential, TikTok has started testing its very own Q&A feature globally. However, it is currently limited to a small bunch of accounts with over 10,000 followers, and will reportedly be rolled out widely in the weeks to come.

Wider rollout is planned in the coming weeks

Screenshots of TikTok’s new Q&A trick were shared by social media evangelist Matt Navarra on Twitter, and the feature’s in-test status was later confirmed officially by the company to TechCrunch. As per the screenshots, creators will be able to add a dedicated Q&A button o their profile that will appear as a red ‘Q&A’ text with a chat icon to their followers.

Additionally, the Q&A button will also appear in a video’s comments section as well. When someone asks a question, creators will be able to answer it via video or a simple text-based reply. Of course, it is up to the creator to answer each one of them or just a select few (which is usually the case).

Also, the Q&A button will appear for both video as well as livestream content. Plus, there is apparently no limit to the number of questions that a creator gets sent their way via the new feature. “Where available, users will be able to designate their comments as questions by tapping the Q&A button in a video’s comment field, or they can submit questions directly through the Q&A link on the creator’s profile page,” says the TechCrunch report.

As mentioned above, the new Q&A feature on TikTok is being tested among creators with over 10,000. At the moment, it is an opt-in functionality, but it is available globally. As for a wider rollout, the company has just given a vague ‘in the weeks ahead’ schedule.

