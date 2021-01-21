When it comes to social media platforms, Q&A are a great solution for celebrities and creators to engage with their fan base. And it is a particularly useful tool for up-and-coming stars to get in touch with their followers to answer their queries and create a loyal fan base. Realizing the potential, TikTok has started testing its very own Q&A feature globally. However, it is currently limited to a small bunch of accounts with over 10,000 followers, and will reportedly be rolled out widely in the weeks to come.

New! TikTok’s got a Q&A feature!



Creators can add Q&A button to profile allowing followers to leave questions which they can answer via video replies or in a livestream



h/t @Sphinx pic.twitter.com/aMHt4WGhyC — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 19, 2021

Wider rollout is planned in the coming weeks

Screenshots of TikTok’s new Q&A trick were shared by social media evangelist Matt Navarra on Twitter, and the feature’s in-test status was later confirmed officially by the company to TechCrunch. As per the screenshots, creators will be able to add a dedicated Q&A button o their profile that will appear as a red ‘Q&A’ text with a chat icon to their followers.

Additionally, the Q&A button will also appear in a video’s comments section as well. When someone asks a question, creators will be able to answer it via video or a simple text-based reply. Of course, it is up to the creator to answer each one of them or just a select few (which is usually the case).

Here’s what TikTok’s Q&A feature looks like when asking a new question



And



What the TikTok creator sees when a new question is asked: pic.twitter.com/8JivUfxsfg — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 19, 2021

Also, the Q&A button will appear for both video as well as livestream content. Plus, there is apparently no limit to the number of questions that a creator gets sent their way via the new feature. “Where available, users will be able to designate their comments as questions by tapping the Q&A button in a video’s comment field, or they can submit questions directly through the Q&A link on the creator’s profile page,” says the TechCrunch report.

As mentioned above, the new Q&A feature on TikTok is being tested among creators with over 10,000. At the moment, it is an opt-in functionality, but it is available globally. As for a wider rollout, the company has just given a vague ‘in the weeks ahead’ schedule.