US President Donald Trump issued an executive order last week that bans all transactions with TikTok’s owner ByteDance after September 20, unless the company’s US operations are sold to an American company. Now, TikTok is reportedly planning to retaliate with a lawsuit against Trump administration to challenge the executive order.

As per NPR, TikTok is filing a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, arguing that “President Trump’s far-reaching action is unconstitutional because it failed to give the company a chance to respond.” TikTok claims that the national security justification for issuing the executive order that threatens to ban the popular social media app in the US is baseless.

“It’s based on pure speculation and conjecture. The order has no findings of fact, just reiterates rhetoric about China that has been kicking around”, a source privy to the matter was quoted as saying by NPR. Reacting to the executive order, TikTok had earlier mentioned in a statement that it might take legal recourse to challenge it in court.