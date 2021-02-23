As part of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week (February 22-28), social media apps are teaming up with the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) to provide support and resources to people who are dealing with eating disorders. Both TikTok and Instagram are marking National Eating Disorders Awareness Week with features to encourage body inclusivity. Additionally, Instagram is adding links to local helplines in Australia, Canada and the UK.

On Instagram, if someone tries to share said content or if their friends see them post something concerning, they will see the same set of resources. The platform will enable users to contact their friends for support from the resource landing page. Further, the company will continue to blur out content it thinks may trigger someone with an eating disorder.

Moreover, Pinterest has announced that it will help raise awareness and build communities of support and recovery for those in need. Pinterest will be donating ad credits to encourage people to tune into NEDAwareness Week events and the different roundtables taking place. Furthermore, Story Pins will also be used to generate awareness on the platform, along with a feature educating Pinners about eating disorders communication and recovery on the Today Tab.

On TikTok, if someone searches for terms like “eating disorder,” “edrecovery” (eating disorder recovery), or “proana” (pro-anorexia), they will get a link to support resources along with NEDA contact details. TikTok has developed advice alongside experts on eating disorders on “how to identify negative self-talk, think about one’s own positive attributes and strengths or support a friend who may be struggling.” and will offer them to users. Furthermore, NEDA has teamed up with TikTok to create public service announcements, which will appear on pages for hashtags such as #whatieatinaday, #emotionaleatingtips, #bingerecovery. These will also include contact details for NEDA.